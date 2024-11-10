Fetch.ai (FET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.71 Billion

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00001910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $3.71 billion and $344.22 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00041020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00011565 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00006762 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 2,434,907,475 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

