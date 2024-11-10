Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ (FENC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FENC. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.67 million, a P/E ratio of 107.28 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 7.75.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.26). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 71,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 34,212 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 302,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

