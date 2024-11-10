Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $296.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $214.06 and a 12 month high of $297.37. The company has a market cap of $445.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

