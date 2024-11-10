Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 55.28%.

In other news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $26,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,230. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 40,367 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 142,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 46.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

