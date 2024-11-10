Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

XOM stock opened at $121.11 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $532.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

