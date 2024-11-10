Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.88.

Expedia Group Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $6.63 on Friday, reaching $180.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,871,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $190.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.81 and its 200-day moving average is $133.46.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,958,891. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 93.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

