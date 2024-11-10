Executive Wealth Management LLC Makes New $160,000 Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $286,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 124,740 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 192,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Paramount Global Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.25. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.43%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

