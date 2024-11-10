Evercore ISI Cuts Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $26.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNDR. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.08.

SNDR opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $31.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. Analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Schneider National in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in Schneider National by 28.5% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

