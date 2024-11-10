Evercore ISI Cuts Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target to $78.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.36.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 0.1 %

FBIN traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $79.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52-week low of $59.72 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 152.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.