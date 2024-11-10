Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $42.32 to $45.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

Evans Bancorp stock opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter.

Evans Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 298,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 107,954 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 66,642 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Evans Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.