ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (CEFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2232 per share on Wednesday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA CEFD opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $21.19.

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (CEFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SNET Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund provides monthly 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index of three types of yield-focused CEFs: investment-grade fixed-income, high-yield fixed-income, and option-writing.

