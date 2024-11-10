ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (CEFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2232 per share on Wednesday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSEARCA CEFD opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $21.19.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN
