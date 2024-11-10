ETHPoW (ETHW) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $394.27 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 10th. In the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ETHPoW has a total market capitalization of $394.27 million and approximately $37.76 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHPoW coin can currently be bought for $3.66 or 0.00004593 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ETHPoW alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $79,369.66 or 0.99681082 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79,140.96 or 0.99393856 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ETHPoW Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.49696844 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $35,161,545.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPoW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPoW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPoW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.