Ethereum (ETH) Market Capitalization Achieves $384.35 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $384.35 billion and approximately $35.51 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $3,191.65 or 0.04022321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00040113 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00011681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00011366 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,423,059 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

