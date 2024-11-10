Essex Savings Bank Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $183,842,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,251,000 after purchasing an additional 152,223 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares during the period. Kitching Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 130.6% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter.

VTV opened at $178.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $136.11 and a 52 week high of $179.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.57.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

