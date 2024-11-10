Essex Savings Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 0.8% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,246 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,165 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,847,000 after acquiring an additional 213,331 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,577,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,122,000 after purchasing an additional 362,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,284,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,740,000 after purchasing an additional 408,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $123.55 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $164.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.77.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

