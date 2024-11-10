Essex Savings Bank Reduces Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ASML opened at $669.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $771.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $889.64. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $633.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ASML’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.