Essex Savings Bank Lowers Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kenvue by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908,497 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kenvue by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,773,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238,112 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Kenvue by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 79,863,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kenvue by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,319,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kenvue by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,444,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

