Essex Savings Bank Buys 134 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth $250,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 18.3% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 283,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.8% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 33.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,080 shares of company stock worth $39,375,088 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $366.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.74. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $217.61 and a fifty-two week high of $369.29. The firm has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.