ESL Trust Services LLC Sells 343 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

ESL Trust Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,581,000 after buying an additional 410,284 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,931,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $102,200,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 561,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,549,000 after purchasing an additional 107,653 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.57 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.