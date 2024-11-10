ESL Trust Services LLC Has $680,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ESL Trust Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.2% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 357.0% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 97,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,395,000 after buying an additional 76,329 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,440,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $296.71 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $214.06 and a twelve month high of $297.37. The company has a market cap of $445.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

