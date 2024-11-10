Equitable Trust Co. Sells 384 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1,019.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $83.33 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $59.04 and a 1 year high of $84.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.70.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $52,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $52,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $3,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,929,734.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,874,979. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

