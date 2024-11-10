Equitable Trust Co. Sells 2,199 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,366 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $687,000. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 184,448 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,161 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,417. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Price Performance

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average is $57.11. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $67.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.87.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

