Equitable Trust Co. Has $950,000 Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 24.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25,031 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 13.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 16.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 14.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICUI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $147.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $408,376.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,324.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $408,376.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,324.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $1,961,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,096,771.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,502 shares of company stock worth $8,445,976 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICUI opened at $176.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -60.54 and a beta of 0.66. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $188.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.41.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.56. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

