Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.4 %

JLL opened at $269.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $136.83 and a twelve month high of $288.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JLL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on JLL

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.