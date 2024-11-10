Equitable Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 38.0% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 8.7% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 107.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 105,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 54,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 51.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 559,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 190,350 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Element Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

Element Solutions stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.52 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

