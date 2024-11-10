Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6,312.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,884,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808,536 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 271.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,321,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,283 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 218.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,884,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,931 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In related news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 5,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $204,671.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,252.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 5,679 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $204,671.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,252.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $6,288,479.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,267,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,071,309.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

APi Group Stock Performance

NYSE:APG opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.54. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. APi Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

