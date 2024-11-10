Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Equifax comprises approximately 1.1% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Equifax worth $72,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 8.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Equifax by 27.2% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,359,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,329,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $270.93 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.31 and a 1 year high of $309.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total value of $272,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,535.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equifax news, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total transaction of $272,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,535.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total value of $15,770,648.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $29,532,909.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equifax

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.