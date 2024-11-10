Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Down 0% – What’s Next?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.17 and last traded at $30.24. 875,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,292,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 10.32%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 236,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 78.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 26,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.