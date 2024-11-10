Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 248.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Enstar Group stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.00. 54,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,877. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.16. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $248.87 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

