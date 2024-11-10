Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by BNP Paribas

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.03.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $66.90 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $65.66 and a 52-week high of $141.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day moving average is $109.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.05, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $424,130,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,408 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,028,000 after buying an additional 1,078,154 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,582,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

