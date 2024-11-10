EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.750-9.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion. EnerSys also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.75-$9.05 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on EnerSys
EnerSys Price Performance
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.
EnerSys Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,442.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,442.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,700 shares of company stock worth $2,271,843 over the last 90 days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About EnerSys
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
