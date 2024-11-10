EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.200-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.0 million-$960.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $959.6 million. EnerSys also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.750-9.050 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. Roth Capital raised EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ENS
EnerSys Stock Up 1.8 %
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EnerSys Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.
Insider Activity at EnerSys
In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,414,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,414,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,761,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,123.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
EnerSys Company Profile
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
