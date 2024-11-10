Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Position Reduced by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Encompass Health worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth approximately $816,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EHC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.20. 620,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Encompass Health declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

