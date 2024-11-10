Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 6.0% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 87,091.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,463,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448,888 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 92,759.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,022,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,403,000 after acquiring an additional 936,033 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $831.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $561.65 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $789.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.90, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $896.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $867.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,008.41.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

