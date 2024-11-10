Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.36% of Elastic worth $28,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESTC. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 28,132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,623,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $187,286.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,543,190 shares in the company, valued at $319,159,097.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paul R. Auvil III purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,054.75. This trade represents a 700.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $187,286.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,543,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,159,097.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush upgraded Elastic to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Elastic from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

View Our Latest Report on Elastic

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE ESTC traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $86.95. The stock had a trading volume of 780,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Elastic has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.