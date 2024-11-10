Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 33000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$5.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.
About Edgewater Wireless Systems
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.
