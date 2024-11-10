Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 100.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its position in Eaton by 16.2% during the third quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $366.67. 2,390,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $328.30 and its 200-day moving average is $319.74. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $217.61 and a fifty-two week high of $369.29.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Eaton from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.28.

In other news, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,080 shares of company stock valued at $39,375,088. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

