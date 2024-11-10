Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Sells 139 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. now owns 43,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VB opened at $253.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $180.92 and a 12-month high of $253.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

