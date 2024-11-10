Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.4% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $2,150,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 551,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,783,900.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,465 shares of company stock worth $8,050,109 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.52. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.