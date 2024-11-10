Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) to Present to Institutional Investors During Second Week of November 2024 – 8-K Filing Report

On November 7, 2024, Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. filed an 8-K report with the Securities and Exchange Commission announcing that executive officers of the company will be conducting presentations for institutional investors during the second week of November 2024. These presentations will involve discussions about the company’s operations and future outlook. The information provided in these presentations will not be updated subsequently.

The 8-K filing specified that the content of the presentations is crucial but should be referenced directly from the attached presentation materials labeled as Exhibit 99.1. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. emphasized that the data conveyed in the presentation, including Exhibit 99.1, is being delivered as per the regulations for Form 8-K and is not regarded as a filed document, nor is it incorporated by reference in any future filings with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

In addition to the presentation, the filing included information about upcoming financial statements and exhibits, particularly highlighting the Investor Presentation of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. as Exhibit 99.1. Furthermore, it contained details of a Cover Page Interactive Data File related to Inline XBRL documents. The signatures of the authorized personnel from Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc., affirming the accuracy of the filing, were also included in the report.

These presentations to institutional investors aim to provide valuable insights into Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.’s strategic direction and operational performance, catering to the interests of the investment community and stakeholders.

The information disclosed in this report is based on the official 8-K filing submitted by Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. to the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2024.

