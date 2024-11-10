dYdX (DYDX) Trading Up 41.3% Over Last Week

dYdX (DYDX) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. In the last seven days, dYdX has traded up 41.3% against the US dollar. One dYdX token can currently be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00001545 BTC on exchanges. dYdX has a total market cap of $270.62 million and approximately $46.88 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79,429.81 or 0.99735900 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79,372.69 or 0.99664189 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About dYdX
dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 372,947,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,875,422 tokens. dYdX’s official message board is dydx.forum. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for dYdX is dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling dYdX
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
