DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Susquehanna Analyst Says

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,981,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,818. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.67.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $601,069.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,304,874.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 55.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in DXC Technology by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

