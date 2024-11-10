DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.000-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.9 billion-$13.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.9 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.00-3.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DXC Technology

DXC Technology Trading Down 4.1 %

DXC Technology stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,981,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $25.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.67.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DXC Technology news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,652.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $601,069.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.