DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.750-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.000-3.250 EPS.

NYSE DXC traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $21.66. 5,981,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,818. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 270.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.67.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,304,874.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DXC Technology news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,304,874.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,652.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

