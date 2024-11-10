DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $85.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:DD opened at $84.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.31 and a 200 day moving average of $81.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,001,000 after buying an additional 1,139,156 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $83,540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,665,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,784,000 after purchasing an additional 567,732 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 391,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.