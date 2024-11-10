DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Position Decreased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.28. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.