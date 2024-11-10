Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on DRR. Raymond James lowered shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DRR

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:DRR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$16.55 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.