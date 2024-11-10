Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DEI stock opened at $19.28 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -192.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $250.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -760.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 327,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 145,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 586.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 167,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 142,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 93,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

