Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $779,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 310,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after buying an additional 138,415 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 174.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $1,656,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 165.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,803,000 after purchasing an additional 640,848 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.52 and a 1 year high of $151.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

