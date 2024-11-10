Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DCBO. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Docebo from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Docebo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

DCBO stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.28 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32. Docebo has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $56.41.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 8.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Docebo will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Docebo in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the second quarter worth $264,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

